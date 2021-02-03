HELOISE: Caring for wooden utensils

Dear Heloise: Would you reprint instructions on how to "cure" wooden utensils? One can't use this method on spoons that have already been in use, can you? — Dorothy P., San Antonio, Texas

Dorothy, caring for wooden cutting boards and other wooden utensils is really easy.

• Handwash your wooden items in hot water and a mild dish detergent. Blot dry and allow to finish air-drying over night.

• If your utensils feel rough, a light sanding and a second wash and dry will fix that problem.

• Using mineral oil and a soft cloth, wipe the wooden utensils with a generous coat of oil and allow the items to rest overnight, which allows the oil to sink in. DO NOT use food oils, as they can become rancid.

• Some foods with strong pigmentation, such as strawberries and tomatoes, may stain your utensils but are generally safe to use. If the utensils develop an unpleasant odor from onions or garlic, rub the surface with the cut side of half of a fresh lemon. If your utensils have split, toss them out because they can harbor unsafe bacteria. — Heloise

Heloise's coleslaw