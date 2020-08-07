HELOISE: Cat conundrum solved

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Heloise: I have a problem with cats getting in my insulation under my trailer and tearing it up. They make a lot of noise. Animal Control won't help trap them. What can I do? — Jerry B., Hammond, La.

Jerry, your best bet to keep animals from nesting under your trailer is to put up some type of skirting around your trailer to keep them out. You might want to consult with a handyman as to what type you should use, but make certain there are no animals under your trailer when it is installed. — Heloise

Medication costs

Dear Heloise: Regarding the high cost of medicine, most pharmacies will sell you the generic brand if you ask for it. A few will even sell you medication at their cost if your insurance company does not cover your prescription. — Frances S., King George, Virgina

Frances, I understand the need to lower health care costs, and many generic drugs are very good, but please clear this with your doctor before switching. — Heloise

SEND A GREAT HINT TO:

Heloise

P.O. Box 795001