HELOISE: CDC office protocols

And, if your dog is limping or acting differently in any way, take some video of your pooch. This can help the veterinarian determine what is wrong.

Use the power of technology to benefit you and make your life easier! — Heloise

Sock it to ya

Dear Heloise: After I clean out the cup holder in my car, I use a mismatched sock as a sleeve for my drinks. It keeps the cup holder area cleaner. — Mike in Indiana

Mask task

Dear Heloise: Does my face mask have to have wire over the nose area? — Debbie in Illinois

Debbie, it's a good idea. Wearing a mask too loosely can allow the virus to travel to and from your nose and mouth. If your mask does not fit snugly, you may be touching it to adjust it, and touching your face throughout the day. This is a big no-no! Also, your warm breath can escape and fog up your glasses.

Adding a wire to your homemade mask is easy as pie; slip a length of pipe cleaner into the top seam. Store-bought masks should have a nose grip in them already. — Heloise

Read on, for another mask task: