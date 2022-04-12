HELOISE: Ceiling fan operation

Dear Heloise: I have been in HVAC service for 42 years, and while your instructions regarding ceiling fan operation are correct for spaces that do not incorporate central heating and air conditioning, homes built in the last 50+ years with such systems should run the ceiling fans to work with, not against, the airflow from the registers.

If the registers are in the floor and are blowing up the walls, then the ceiling fans should be pushing the air down the center at all times to not work against the HVAC system. Likewise, if the registers are in the ceiling, the fans should be pushing the air up at all times for the same reason. Either way, the air is circulated between floor and ceiling.

I also recommend not using ceiling fans during air-conditioning season if the ceilings are higher than 8 feet. Leave that warm air up there rather than use energy to cool it; instead, use floor fans to circulate air.

Air circulation is always a good thing, and HVAC systems are designed to circulate continuously by turning the fan to "ON" at the thermostat. The fan in my system hasn't shut off in 20 years. — Dennis S., Hutchinson, Kansas

Water usage

Dear Heloise: I use a plastic tub when I wash my dishes in my kitchen sink all of the time. That way I keep as much water as is feasible and use it on my roses and other outside plants in need of a little "extra." Some dish soaps are 100% biodegradable, and the plants don't seem to mind at all. I use a clean cup to pour water over the utensils and rinse out that side of the sink.

I haven't used my dishwasher for anything but canning supplies storage for 15 years. There are only two of us, and frankly, 90% of my dishwashing is for the lids that I use for the canned cat food for my pets. — Vicki P., via email

GROWING TOMATOES

Dear Heloise: In the spring and summer, when I try to grow tomatoes, the plants often get a problem that indicates they are low on calcium.

When I am through with a bottle of milk or any fortified plant milk, I rinse it out. But instead of dumping the calcium-enriched water, I put it in the soil around the tomatoes plants.

I think this conserves a resource, is less wasteful and actually gives the tomatoes needed calcium. I think it works, as well.

Thank you for many useful hints in your column. -- Rachel S. , Fayetteville, Arkansas

Preserving history

Dear Heloise: Recently a reader wrote in your column about the importance of labeling pictures — people, places and, if possible, dates. As a member of our local historical society, I would like to stress the importance of this. And also dating and noting the source for any newspaper articles.

We rely heavily on clippings, pictures and personal papers to create a record of everyday life. — L. Brown, Fair Haven, Vermont

SCOOPING ICE CREAM

Dear Heloise: This is how I scoop ice cream. No hour prep time. No weird bagged ice cream.

After removing any gold foil or similar tops, just put the ice cream container in the microwave and nuke it on high for 10 seconds. The result is perfect for scooping consistency. -- R.S. McAllister, San Antonio, Texas

