HELOISE: Ceiling fan tops AC

Helen, how right you are! A wider heel offers more stability, support and comfort. — Heloise

Penne's pasta

Dear Heloise: My lab takes meds for joints, and those treats that hold pills can get costly. After making penne pasta one night, I put each pill inside the tubular pasta and now use it for pennies a day. She loves taking her pills! —Gale B., via email

Lost dog helper

Dear Heloise: I carry a leash and collar in my car. If I come across a lost dog, I may be able to help it a little more easily. I've had this happen more than once and have always been glad the leash was there. — Karen R., via email

Chores for children

Dear Heloise: When my children were young, I had assigned chores for them. These changed each week. If you washed the dishes one week, you wouldn't be doing them the next week. Male or female, the chores were no different.