Heloise: Celebrate 4th safely

PET PAL

Dear Readers: Jessica and Gavin sent a picture of their newest family member, their tiny Yorkshire Terrier puppy, Lulu -- so cute! To see Lulu and our Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com, and click on "Pet of the Week."

Do you have a funny and furry friend? Send a picture and description to: Helosie@Heloise.com. -- Heloise

Pick it up!

Dear Heloise: In a recent column, I read about a reader's recommendation to put up dog waste stations in neighborhoods, and I think it's a great idea.

Those stations do have a drawback, though.

On my first walk around my HOA neighborhood, I noticed in the distance what appeared to be isolated patches of beautiful, bright blue flowers. Upon further inspection, flowers they were not.

People had walked their dogs, used the blue HOA-supplied doggie waste bags, then inexplicably dropped them on the ground next to the sidewalk.