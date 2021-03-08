HELOISE: Celebrate kind neighbors

Today's Sound On is about the kindness of people:

Dear Heloise: Recently we had a nasty snowstorm that seemed to paralyze many places here in the southwestern United States. Pipes froze, power was out for nearly three days and people were unprepared for snow and ice.

It's amazing how neighborhoods banded together to help one another. We had people who went to the homes of elderly folks to make sure they had enough to eat, to see if they were OK and see if there was anything they needed. People shared what they had with neighbors who needed a flashlight, batteries, food or, in some cases, shelter. Those of us who had a fireplace were willing to take in those who needed warmth.

I know the world can be a very cold place sometimes, but in a crisis, it warms my heart to know I can count on the kindness of my neighbors and friends. We may not be a perfect country, but in a crisis we work together and, in doing so, we strengthen our unity and become a better country. — Shirley N., Helotes, Texas

