Heloise: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Dear Readers: Today is St. Patrick's Day, named for St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland — a day to celebrate the legacy and customs of the Irish. Celebrate with green pancakes shaped into shamrocks, or pop some green food coloring into any food or drink! — Heloise

Donation nation

Dear Heloise: I'm annoyed by all the social media birthday fundraiser requests people promote. Is it safe to donate money to them? — Candace C. in Illinois

Candace, I understand your frustration. However, rest assured, the recipients of the donations have been confirmed as legitimate (vetted) by most of the big social media platforms (SMP).

The SMPs ensure that the charity is a nonprofit organization and that they are registered with the Internal Revenue Service. Also, your credit/debit information should be safe; the biggest SMPs utilize encryption, which guarantees the agency will not see your card information.

Not up to giving cash? Consider volunteering for the charity to honor your friend's birthday — that's always needed. — Heloise

Tech Tuesday

Dear Heloise: When it comes to computers, what's a hyperlink? — Fred in Florida