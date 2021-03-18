HELOISE: Charcuterie not just meat

Invite the Bidens

Dear Heloise: It's wedding season! Did you know? You can invite the president and first lady of the United States to your ceremony!

It's doubtful they will be able to attend — haha — but they will send a lovely letter of congratulations. Send a wedding invitation to the president and first lady:

The Honorable Joseph R. Biden and Dr. Jill Biden

The White House

Greetings Office

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, D.C. 20500

Allow a couple of months to receive your letter of congratulations. — Mary R. in Texas

RIP TORN

Dear Readers: A ripped, torn or dirty mask will not provide an acceptable level of protection. Throw it out and get a new one. -- Heloise

P.S. Cut the elastic bands on the mask before disposing of it so the bands can't get wrapped around anything or anybody, like wildlife.

The eyes have it