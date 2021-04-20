HELOISE: Charging your cellphone

Less is more

Dear Heloise: I'm an English teacher, and I teach my students, in most cases, it's best to write for business with an eye toward economy. To pack a lot of value into as few words as possible is good. That leads to the elimination of adverbs, including the word "very." Here are a few of many substitutions. Instead of writing:

• "Very strong," write "unyielding"

• "Very big," write "immense"

• "Very clean," write "spotless"

• "Very valuable," write "beneficial"

• "Very risky," write "perilous"

It's important to communicate effectively, to paint a picture in the minds of your readers and to get your ideas across, but, particularly in business writing, the adverb may not be your friend. — Jennifer R. in Pennsylvania

Multiscreen? Single focus