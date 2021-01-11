HELOISE: Check charity scams online

Dear Heloise: In this colder weather, many charities will be asking for donations to help the homeless and the needy. Many are reputable agencies whose only goal is to help others. However, it's also a time when some scam artists try to make their bogus phone calls and emails sound legitimate, but they're really out to help only themselves. Don't let them pressure you to give right now. It's a warning sign that they are scammers. If they request payment in cash, gift card or wire transfer, it's another sign of a scammer. Before you hand over a dime, check them out on www.charitynavigator.org or www.charitywatch.org. But whatever you do, do not hand out any financial or personal information. Don't assume requests for help on social media or crowdfunding sites are legitimate. Do your research before you hand over your hard earned money. — Paul B., Chicago