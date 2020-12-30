HELOISE: Check if bowl microwave safe

Dear Heloise: I have some plastic and melamine bowls I use in the microwave. They always have a hard substance around where the food is and I can't get it off. Could you tell me what to use on it? — Ila V., Grant, Mich.

Ila, you no doubt have a residential brand of melamine instead of a commercial brand, which is expensive and not easy to find. That means you should never microwave anything in your melamine. The substance that you refer to as being stuck on the bowls has more than likely etched itself into the bowls. It's not recommended for microwaving foods. In the future, always look on the bottom of dinnerware to see if it's microwave safe. — Heloise

Coffee creamers

Dear Heloise: I love flavored liquid dairy coffee cream, but when the liquid has been all used up, there always remains a fair amount of clotted cream stuck to the bottom of the bottle that cannot be poured.

When this happens, I pour several spoonfuls of hot coffee into the bottle and shake it until the remaining cream has melted into the coffee. I then pour it all into the rest of the coffee in my cup. I never waste a bit of it now. Thanks for all your hints. — Gina P., Columbus, Ohio

Fresh or dried