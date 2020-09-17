HELOISE: Check meds' expiration

Orange tea and a beef

Dear Heloise: I had just finished my morning glass of orange juice and was about to rinse the container out prior to putting it in the recycling bin. When I took another look at it, a light bulb went off in my head. So, instead of rinsing it out, I just put some tea bags in it, then filled up the jug with water and put it out on the deck to brew my tea. The result was a delicious drink of iced tea (once I cooled it down with ice cubes) with a yummy orange flavor.

Then, I was about to rinse out a jar of orange marmalade that I had just finished, when the same light came on in my head. I had some more orange-flavored sun tea.

Since then, I've used all sorts of jam jars to make sun tea, always with excellent results. The jars will go to recycling eventually.

And now a complaint: Why is it that every recipe in women's magazines makes at least 4 to 6 servings?

Surely I'm not the only widow with an empty nest who still cooks for herself and doesn't want to make something that will fill the freezer! There are many of us who need more recipes to serve just one or two. Thanks for letting me bend your ear. — Ann in Virginia

