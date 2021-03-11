HELOISE: Check your temperature

Dear Readers: One of the first symptoms of COVID-19 is a fever. But how should you check for a fever? Let's look at three common types of thermometers: liquid in glass (mercury), digital and infrared.

Liquid in glass, or mercury, thermometers have been around forever, they're not particularly accurate, and mercury is toxic if the thermometer breaks.

Digital thermometers are more precise, fast and handy.

Infrared thermometers can read your temperature in your ear or with a swipe across your forehead, and your temp pops up right away.

During the pandemic, check your temperature at least twice a day. Normal adult body temperature ranges from 97.7 to 99.5 F. A temperature over 99.5 F is considered a fever; seek medical attention. — Heloise

P.S. A hospital will often check your temperature with a heat-sensitive liquid temperature strip.

ORGANIZATION NATION

Dear Heloise: My new dryer door opens down, and it's hard to reach items that end up at the back of the dryer. I use a back scratcher to pull them within reach.