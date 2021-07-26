HELOISE: Child swimming lessons

Today's Sound On is about teaching your children to swim.

Dear Heloise: Four days ago I nearly lost my daughter when she jumped into the deep end of the pool at my brother's home. She's 4 years old, and one of the other kids dared her to jump in, so she did. Since she can't swim, she nearly drowned.

I've since enrolled my three kids in classes to learn to swim, and I'd encourage other parents to do the same. Swimming is not only a refreshing sport, it might save a child's life. I've been told they can teach a 1-year-old how to swim, so age really isn't a factor. Once a child learns that they can float, swim and relax in the water, they aren't afraid to enter a pool or a lake. It's just one more tool to keep your child safe, when they learn to swim. — Eleanor C., Orlando, Florida

Eleanor, I agree with you. Too many people drown each year because they don't know how to swim. And while we're at it, adults need to learn CPR, just in case someone is in distress in the water.

