HELOISE: Chilly cookies in the bag

Dear Heloise: When I bake cookies, I like to chill the dough first. So after mixing the dough, I put the dough into a gallon freezer bag with a zip-lock closure. I then roll the outside of the bag with a rolling pin so the dough is spread out inside the bag and evenly flat. I then chill the bag with the dough. When I'm ready to bake the cookies, I cut open the bag and use a cookie or biscuit cutter and place them on parchment paper on a pan. The cookies look very professional that way! I have started to use the freezer bag technique on pie crusts too. — Reader, via email