HELOISE: Chocolate pie

Dear Heloise: If there is one thing my husband loves, it's my chocolate pie. I buy a chocolate crushed cookie crust. Then I use a commercial boxed pie filling, but if it calls for milk, I first measure out 3 tablespoons of heavy whipping cream and half a jigger (the kind used to make cocktails) of coffee-flavored liqueur. I put it in the measuring cup and fill the rest with the required amount of milk.

When I make a vanilla pie, I use a butterscotch liqueur instead of a coffee-flavored one, but otherwise it's the same, including the chocolate pie crust.

With a little imagination, a plain dessert can be turned into a special treat. — Veronica G., Durango, Colorado

TERIYAKI SAUCE

Dear Heloise: It's been a while, but you used to have a teriyaki sauce recipe that was delicious on shrimp or chicken.

We just got back from Hawaii (our honeymoon!), and I'd like to make some teriyaki chicken for my husband because we're missing the islands. Sadly, I've lost the recipe. Would you reprint this for me and others who loved the music, surf and palms of Hawaii? — Taylor Q., St. Paul, Minnesota