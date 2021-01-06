HELOISE: Chopped cranberries made easy

Melt butter in soup pot. Add onion and carrots, cover tightly and braise over very low heat for 10 minutes. Add remaining vegetables and thyme. Stir well, cover and cook over very low heat for 5 minutes. Sprinkle evenly with flour, stir and cook for 2 minutes more, stirring constantly. Slowly add hot milk, stirring gently until milk is hot and the mixture has thickened. Stir in beer. Cover and cook over low heat until mixture begins to simmer, about 5 minutes. Then add cheese, stirring until it is melted. Season with salt, pepper and Worcestershire sauce. Serve in heated bowls. Sprinkle top with fresh dill.