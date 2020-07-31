HELOISE: Circular brushing backer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Heloise: I have some suggestions on brushing our teeth:

First, throw out a toothbrush after you have a cold or anything that causes germs to travel. Next, if you run out of toothpaste, you can use baking soda and salt. It doesn't taste too good and it's abrasive, but it does the job. And circular brushing works best. — A retired hygienist in New Hampshire

Elder watch

Dear Heloise: I have a few suggestions for elderly people:

• Subscribe to a newspaper (daily if possible). They toss mine on the driveway and I pick it up every morning, thus alerting my neighbors that I'm up and about.

• If you still drive and go out for errands, when you return home, park in a slightly different spot. This alerts neighbors that you've been out and about during the day.

• Join a neighborhood watch program that your local police department might have.

• Stay in contact with family and friends by phone calls, emails or even letters. Let them know you're OK. — A.J. Dubiel, Ontario, Calif.