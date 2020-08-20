HELOISE: Clean dryer a safe one

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Readers: In this summer heat, the last thing we may be thinking about is the clothes dryer, but think again. Here are some hints to keep the dryer operating efficiently and safely, courtesy of the National Fire Protection Association (www.nfpa.org):

• Always follow the manufacturer's instructions regarding proper use, including never overstuffing the dryer.

• Clean the lint filter either before or after each use.

• Keep the area around the dryer free of flammable items such as clothing, boxes, cleaning supplies, etc.

• Check that the air exhaust vent is not restricted or clogged, and that the outdoor vent flap opens when the dryer is operating.

• Never turn on the dryer and then leave the house. Also, never turn on the dryer and then go to sleep.

Proper usage and maintenance will extend the life of the clothes dryer. — Heloise

P.S. According to the NFPA, failure to clean the clothes dryer properly is the number one cause of dryer fires.

CAR CLEANING