HELOISE: Clean eating plant-based

Take inventory now so you'll know what you have and what you'll need. Whether you're looking to go all-out this fall and holiday season, or maybe it will be a more scaled-back, simple celebration, at least you'll know what you have to work with. — Heloise

Homemade vinaigrette

Dear Heloise: When I get to the bottom of a jar of jam or jelly, I add olive oil and vinegar, put the lid back on and give it a good shake. Now I have an instant vinaigrette salad dressing — delicious, and nothing wasted. — Sandra S. in Colorado

Keep it cool

Dear Heloise: This time of year I keep my moisturizers, lotions, sunscreens and body mists in the fridge. A cool application feels refreshing during the hot, sticky Texas summers. — Sharon in Texas

KIDS AND MASKS

Dear Heloise: I work with kids, and the idea of wearing masks is becoming more comfortable to most, but still scary to children. When I'm talking to a young child and I have my mask on, I get down at eye level and I'm expressive with my words and gestures so they can better understand me.