HELOISE: Clean farm-fresh eggs

Dear Heloise: I buy my eggs from a farm where the chickens, geese and turkeys run free. The eggs are sold in cardboard egg cartons, ungraded, and they have not been cleaned, at least not much. They have no straw on them, but they appear to sometimes have smears of feces and other materials, which mostly wash off in warm water and dishwashing liquid.
Although I usually wash them, I want to know if it's safe to use them without washing. I assume that if washed, they should not be put back in the egg carton they came in. Is this so? — Joann H., Yellow Springs, Ohio
Joann, you are correct about freshly washed eggs not being placed back in the egg carton they came in. Put them in a bowl or some other clean container.
Since you never really know what is smeared on the eggshell, wash the eggs before use. This is the safest and cleanest way to ensure your eggs will not cross-contaminate what you are preparing. — Heloise
Baked Italian Chicken
Dear Heloise: You have a recipe for Italian Chicken that I absolutely loved. It was tasty and so easy to make. My boyfriend is having a birthday in late September, and I offered to make dinner for him. Would you reprint the Italian Chicken recipe so I can make it for him? I know he'll like it as much as I do. -- Casey L., Little Rock, Arkansas
Casey, this is a favorite of mine, too. Here it is:
Heloise's Italian Chicken
1 chicken, cut up or the equivalent in parts
1 (8-ounce) bottle nonfat (or regular) Italian salad dressing
1 medium onion, peeled and sliced
4 medium potatoes, sliced (peeled or not) into bite-size pieces
Preheat the oven to 350. Spray a casserole dish with nonstick spray. Place the chicken in the casserole and cover with the Italian dressing. Top with the onion and potatoes. Bake for about 1 hour or until done.
Do you like simple, tasty meals without all the fuss? Then you need my pamphlet "Heloise's All-Time Favorite Recipes." To get a copy, just go to www.Heloise.com, or send $5 along with a stamped (75cents), self-addressed, long envelope to: All-Time Fav, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. You'll be glad you have these handy recipes at your fingertips. — Heloise
LEFTOVER VEGGIES
Dear Readers: Got any leftover potatoes? Cut them up and brown in butter, adding chopped onions and mushrooms for a tasty side dish. You can season with salt, pepper and maybe a touch of garlic.
Leftover carrots? Add some sliced zucchini, onions, red bell peppers and pecans (or walnuts), and stir-fry in olive oil, adding the precooked carrots last. Use salt and pepper, and any other seasoning you like.
Got a week's worth of leftover vegetables? Try a little butter in a pan and add all of them at once. Stir-fry quickly with a little soy sauce and serve warm. If you have some leftover meats, such as chicken, pork or beef, you can toss that into the mix as well. -- Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
