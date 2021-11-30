HELOISE: Clean home for holidays

Dear Readers: With all of the holiday activities, our homes are probably messier than usual this time of year. Use these basic cleaning hints to get back to sparkling clean.
• Before you decide to use a commercial cleaning product, first read the label. Cleaners are different, and you might need to dilute or mix the product with another ingredient.
• Get the area to be cleaned ready by getting rid of food, dirt and loose substances. You can use a dry duster, broom or vacuum to do this.
• Figure out exactly what the dirt is so you can use the right cleaner to do the job. If you think the cleaner could harm the surface, test it in a hidden spot first before you apply it.
• Apply enough of the cleaner to cover the surface, and allow enough time for it to work. Never wipe it off too fast.
-- Remove the cleaner with a sponge, cloth or squeegee to get up the mixture and dirt. Rub stubborn areas. Rinse, if necessary, and wipe up all liquid. Dry with an absorbent cloth or air-dry, if instructions recommend it. -- Heloise
HOT PIZZA BOX ON WOOD
Dear Readers: If a family member or relative has brought a hot pizza box and placed on your wooden dining table and it left white spots, use this hint to remove them.
If the table has a coat of furniture polish or wax on it, here's what to do. Put white toothpaste on a fingertip or cloth and rub with the grain of the wood until it becomes warm. Wipe it with a lightly damp (water only) cloth and then dry well. You might have to repeat this several times to get through the polish buildup. If the spots are deep, keep trying -- one layer at time -- until gone. Then polish again. No hot pizza boxes or takeout food on wood! -- Heloise
Drinking glasses cloudy?
Dear Readers: When you take your drinking glasses out of the dishwasher and notice they are cloudy even though they are clean, here's how to check to see if the cloudiness is etched in or can be removed.
Heat full-strength vinegar and soak glasses in it. If they are delicate or fine crystal, use only warm vinegar. Rub the glasses with a plastic scrubber, rinse and dry by hand. If the cloudiness has gone, the cause could be hard water or using too much or too little dishwasher detergent. If cloudiness remains, the glasses could be scratched permanently. — Heloise
MAKING CUPCAKES OR MUFFINS?
Dear Readers: When you are mixing these tasty treats, it can be such a mess when you move the batter from the bowl to the baking tins. But to prevent the mixture from making a mess, use an ice cream scoop to pick up the right amount of batter. There won't be any mess or waste. -- Heloise
Saving on electric bill
Dear Readers: As the cold weather arrives, we turn up the heat to warm our houses. But the cost of electricity also seems to be increasing. Take these two steps to help lower bills.
1. Install a programmable thermostat that you can set so the heat goes on and off when you want.
2. Make the change from incandescent lightbulbs to LEDs. While they might cost more initially, they last for years and use less electricity. — Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
