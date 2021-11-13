HELOISE: Cleaning athletic clothes

Dear Readers: Many of us like to get exercise or do yardwork. Our clothes get a workout, too. They do get stinky from all that sweat. Take these steps to clean them. First, air out clothes right away, if you can. Do not stuff the clothes into a hamper or hang in the closet.
When you wash activewear, turn it inside out to wash, because that's where the grime, stink and sweat is. Then pour full-strength laundry detergent on the underarm areas. Rub in and then put in the wash. Don't cram clothing in the washer. Use lots of water and then give the clothing a second rinse. It might be best to air-dry some of the clothes (read the labels) rather than put them in the dryer. — Heloise
Pet accidents on carpet
Dear Readers: If you have pets, accidents and emergencies do happen. Sometimes dogs can't make it outside or cats cannot get to the litter box in time. Here's how to clean up these accidents.
For solids: Scoop up the solid matter right away. Mix 1/4 teaspoon of liquid dishwashing detergent with 1 cup of warm water and apply to the stained area. Rinse several times with warm water to eliminate the soap residue and blot dry.
For liquids: Soak up as much of the urine as you can by using old bath towels and standing on them to absorb the urine. Then wipe with cool water. Apply the above mixture, rinse well with warm water and blot well. Then dab a solution of 1/3 cup of white vinegar and 2/3 cup of water and blot dry. You also should keep an enzyme-based pet stain and odor remover on hand. -- Heloise
CARING FOR KITTENS
Dear Readers: If you are bringing new kittens into your home and you want to learn how to take care of them, you can talk to a vet or buy a book about cats that will be filled with good information. For example, be aware that ear infections are common in cats. It can be caused by allergies, mites, excessive ear wax or fleas. Here are some symptoms they could have. You will notice a change in your kitty's behavior. It will shake its head and paw or scratch at its ears.
The minute you notice any kind of sudden change in your pets, contact your vet. -- Heloise
HAVE AN UNUSED FOOT LOCKER?
Dear Readers: Bring it out of the basement or attic to repurpose it. Clean it up and then transform it to reuse. Paint or decorate it for your child's room or the den. Store toys or athletic equipment inside. For an extra seat, place a couple of pretty pillows on top. -- Heloise
Stinky garbage disposal
Dear Readers: With all the use, garbage disposals do get smelly. Here's how to contain and prevent odors. Weekly, grind any leftover lemon or lime rinds down the disposal to freshen it. When you use the disposal, allow lots of water to run through it. Be aware that the splashguard also might be the source of odors, so wash it with hot, soapy water. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Heloise: This is Sadie, a 6-year-old terrier mix, adopted from the Animal Defense League.
She is sweet and loves any moving thing, even her cat siblings. -- Nancy Pawlas
Readers, to see Sadie, go to www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week." -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
