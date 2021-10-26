HELOISE: Cleaning comforters

Dear Readers: With fall and winter weather on its way, now is the time to pull out your comforters to see if they need to be cleaned. Your cotton, synthetic and rayon comforters get dirty or might be stale from being stored in a closet. So first check the care labels to know exactly what you need to use to get them cleaned and the right way to do the job. Some comforters might need to be dry-cleaned.
If you see that they just need a fast fix, you can freshen the comforter in the dryer on the cool-air setting. Include a fabric-softener sheet for freshening.
But, if they need to be cleaned, first spot-treat or presoak stained or soiled comforters. Then wash for around five minutes in cold to warm water on the delicate cycle with detergent and oxygen bleach (if the label says it's OK). Dry comforters on a low heat (if OK) or hang to dry. — Heloise
More moving hints
Dear Heloise: I just read your post about moving and would like to add a couple of tips.
I always pack a "first open" box with toiletries, bath and dish soap, toilet paper, towels and washcloths for everyone, and the locations of grocery stores and gas stations and anything else I don't want to search for when I arrive. I also pack a separate overnight bag, just in case. We moved every two to three years for decades, and now in my 70s we are readying ourselves for one last (we hope) move to our cabin.
By the way, all the changes that may happen in a move can be disorienting and cause some level of grief. The loss of familiarity can be more affecting than many of us realize, and knowing it's quite normal can be a help. Thanks for your kind column, Heloise! — Lynn D., Springfield, Ohio
Stinky popcorn
Dear Heloise: I love making popcorn, but if it burns, the smell lingers for days in the microwave. How can I get rid of that awful odor? — A reader, via email
Readers, to remove this stink, fill a large (4-cup) microwave-safe bowl with 1 cup of water and 1/4 cup of white household vinegar. You can also sprinkle some of your favorite spice, such as cinnamon. Bring to a boil for 5 minutes. Then allow it to remain inside for 10 to 15 minutes to cool down. Remove the bowl and wipe down the walls with a paper towel. Leave the door open to air it out. — Heloise
BALLPOINT PEN INK STAINS
Dear Heloise: I have done this for years, and I saw your hint for removing an ink stain. Take the cheapest hair spray you have and spray the ink spot. Blot with clean paper towels or a cloth. If it doesn't all come out, try again until it is gone. I have used this forever. My sister and I loved your mom, and you, too. -- Shirlee in Ohio
Shirlee, I have received lots of mail from readers who also use hair spray on ink stains, and find it effective to do the job of removing this stain. I also use hair spray for this stain removal. -- Heloise
ANOTHER DRYER SAFETY SUGGESTION
Dear Heloise: Such great suggestions you shared on dryer safety from fires. One more to add is to have an annual service call by a professional dryer service company. They can completely check dryer vents and all areas of the dryer for safety. This will not only ensure our dryers are safe from fire, but ensure they are running efficiently with no vent buildup and actually save us money! Thanks so much for all you do to keep us informed in so many ways and areas! -- Carolyn Bebee in Maine
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
