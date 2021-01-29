HELOISE: Cleaning fireplace screen

Dear Heloise: There is a new scam going around. Someone calls or emails and tells you that your bank's routing and account number have been lost due to a malfunction of a computer. They want you to hand over that information or you won't receive you Social Security check (or stimulus check). They may say they are from some government agency, but they're NOT! This is merely another attempt to cheat you by using threats to get personal information. Do not give them any information at all; just hang up.

Connected to this type of scam is one where someone calls and says you were underpaid on your stimulus check. They'll ask you to send back the money you received so they can issue a larger amount, which they claim is due to you. It can be any amount from $1,000 to $2,000. Don't send them anything. They're trying to cheat you out of your stimulus money. Just hang up. — Donald H., New York

MASK REMINDER

Dear Heloise: Since we've had to wear masks, as a reminder to use mine, I have a mask hanging on the inside of my front door's doorknob. -- M.E.B., Houston, Texas