HELOISE: Cleaning flat-screen TV

Dear Readers: When you bring a new flat-screen TV into your home, the screen has to be handled carefully when cleaning. Read the manufacturer's manual to find out how you should clean and care for it. Some screens have an anti-glare coating that could be damaged by some cleaners.
Before you begin to clean, unplug the TV. Wipe over the screen with just a soft, clean lint-free cloth, and do it lightly, because any hard pressure could damage the surface. Never spray any cleaner directly on the screen. Also, remove the dust from the back side of the TV. — Heloise
HOUSEHOLD SAFETY GUIDES
Dear Readers: Statistics show that many emergencies occur in our homes. That includes heart attacks, dog bites, slips or falls, along with flooding, fires and electrical and gas problems. It is a good idea to discuss these situations with family members so they will know what to do in an emergency. First, call 911! Here other helpful hints:
Post phone numbers for doctors, vets, hospitals, fire department, plumbers and the gas company, along with key family contacts, in the kitchen, or program them into every family member's cellphone.
Put emergency guides in the kitchen that show how to do the Heimlich maneuver to help if someone chokes, and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) info to help if a person stops breathing, or what to do if your pet is choking. -- Heloise
Solving onion tears
Dear Readers: Every time we cut up onions, our eyes tear up and we cry. Here's why that happens. When you cut an onion, it releases a chemical irritant. When it comes in contact with your eyes, it causes the glands to release tears. To prevent this, take these steps.
Store onions in the refrigerator for a couple of days or put them in the freezer for 30 minutes or so before slicing. When onions are cold, they are less likely to induce tears.
Or hold a piece of bread between your front teeth when you cut onions. It'll make you breathe through your mouth instead of your nose. — Heloise
Downsizing can be fun!
Dear Heloise: When we downsized, we invited all of our friends and family to a house party for wine and cheese. There was one catch: Instead of bringing a gift, like a housewarming party, they had to take a "gift" that they chose from the household and beautiful items we could not take with us to our new home. We didn't care whether they gave it away or kept it. They just had to take at least one "gift" with them. It was a blast (lots of reminiscing and laughs) and a complete success! It was much easier and way more fun than trying to stage a yard sale. To this day, I go to my friends' homes, and they are still using or displaying our "gifts." It warms my heart. — Dabney Cortina, via email
Dabney, this is a great way to make moving easier. — Heloise
SOUND OFF
Dear Heloise: We enjoy your column in the Orange County Register here in Southern California and enjoyed your mother's work, as well.
My husband and I are seniors, and we keep up with technology pretty well -- laptops, cellphones, Skype, etc. The only problem is our kids and grandkids gift us with so many digital and tech products that we don't want or don't need. It's time-consuming to set up all these things, and often they are not very user-friendly. We really have no need for a digital can opener or an E-dog! Can you mention this at holiday time, too? Thank you so much! -- Laura W., in California
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.