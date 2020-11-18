HELOISE: Cleaning glass-top stove

Andrea, when the top has cooled off, wipe down the surface with a sponge and mild soapy water. Wipe dry. Then make a paste of baking soda and water and, in a circular motion, start to clean the burn spot. It will take some effort, but you can get the marks off your stove. Some people will take a razor blade to carefully scrape the stubborn areas, but if you use a razor blade, be extra careful not to scratch your stovetop. — Heloise