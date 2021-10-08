HELOISE: Cleaning your house

Dear Heloise: I own a company that cleans office buildings and homes, and there are some secrets to cleaning a place some people don't know. Perhaps I can save them time and money by sharing.
• Most people use too much product to clean glass. Use a little less and you'll avoid streaks. Better yet, we use car wax on large mirrors and glass. Apply it, let it dry, then buff it off. You get a beautiful shine.
• Never use bleach on laminated countertops. You'll ruin them in a short time. Never use bleach on natural stone countertops, either. You'll end up removing the sealant. Both countertops do well with hot water, mild dish soap and a clean sponge. Dry after you wash it.
• Don't use vinegar on grout. Sudsy ammonia is best for tile floors/counters/showers with grout. Vinegar eventually eats away at the grout.
• If you want to clean your rugs, vacuum first, then use a steam cleaner afterward. However, never saturate the rug with water, or you'll end up with mold and mildew. Remember, don't use more soap than the instructions call for, or you'll end up with a soap residue. If in doubt, hire a professional to do the job.
• Got a feather duster? Throw it out. It just moves dust around. And always dust before you vacuum. — George J., Quincy, Massachusetts
Ink stain
Dear Heloise: My pen leaked in my shirt pocket, and now I don't know how to remove the stain. Can you offer a hint? — Thomas S., Wake Forest, North Caroline
Thomas, soak the ink spot in warm milk before ink has a chance to dry. For a dry ink stain, rub in table salt and dribble lemon juice over the salt. Repeat if you need to, but this should do it!
To get a copy of Heloise's Handy Stain Guide for Clothing, just go to www.Heloise.com, or send $5 along with a stamped, self-addressed, long envelope to: Heloise/Stains, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Make your life easier with this handy guide on stain removal. — Heloise
Entering college
Dear Heloise: My brother will be entering college in the spring of 2022. So before he goes I'd like to get him a nice gift. Any hints on gift giving? — Michelle M., Garden City, Kansas
Michelle, a dictionary or a thesaurus (or both) would be useful. A gift card to a bookstore also will come in handy. An alarm clock or a backpack might be nice for him. As he gets closer to entering college, he might start to drop hints on what he needs. It doesn't need to be expensive, just useful. — Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.