HELOISE: Co-signing a loan

Dear Readers: What happens if someone you know, a friend or family member, asks you to co-sign a loan? Most financial advisers will discourage you from saying yes. Why? Let's take a look.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (www.ftc.gov), when you co-sign a loan, you are saying that regardless of any situation, this loan will be paid. But what if the borrower cannot pay and you don't have the money to do so either? If the payment is late, fees and penalties can accrue, which will add to the amount owed.

Be aware that the creditor can collect from you first, before collecting from the borrower. The creditor may take all kinds of action against you, including filing a lawsuit against you and even garnishing your paycheck or bank account. What a mess!

Never pledge items to secure this loan, such as your car, jewelry or furniture. If the loan doesn't get paid, you could lose this property.

It's OK to say no. "No" is a complete sentence! Instead, you might offer the person some hints on saving up cash, or you could gift the person a portion of the money, but the risks for co-signing are numerous. — Heloise

