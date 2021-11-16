HELOISE: Cockroaches in your house?

Dear Readers: Most of us have experienced the problem of invasive cockroaches. Take action right away when you discover them. If you don't want to apply chemical pesticides to get rid of them, use this nontoxic, homemade remedy to get rid of these common household pests.
Mix equal parts boric acid powder and one of the following: flour, cornmeal or sugar. Then pour this mixture on yogurt or margarine lids and place them where you see the roaches. They will run through the mixture, and then when they clean their feelers and legs, they will ingest the poison. The boric acid powder will kill them, but it takes time.
WARNING: Make certain that your kids (or pets) do not come in contact with this powdery mixture. Let them know that they should stay away from it. — Heloise
Using up food
Dear Heloise: I have a couple of ways to save: When bread is near the end date, make French toast or croutons. Use croutons as a snack or in soup or salad. You can make your own garlic bread and add it to a meal or two to stretch your money.
If you have leftover eggs from French toast, go ahead and scramble them. It will taste sweet from the bread. Saute leftover onions and scramble an egg or two into the onions, and it will have an oniony taste. Add a piece of toast, and you have a nice breakfast or snack.
In a hurry, make a piece of toast, put a slice of cheese on top and place under your broiler to melt the cheese for an open-faced grilled cheese sandwich.
When you have leftover spaghetti, you can drizzle with olive oil, red pepper flakes and parsley. Need a kick? Squeeze a little lemon in it and mix. You also can add a little grated lemon rind. Leftover chicken is also a good addition. — Jan Hepner, via email
Jan, these are tasty ideas, and it will help save on your food costs by not wasting leftovers. Repurposing them can make some delicious food creations. — Heloise
WINDOW CLEANING
Dear Readers: Windows in our homes do get dusty and dirty and need to be cleaned, a task we might dread doing. But here's a way to make them sparkle again. To clean, just mix 1/2 to 1 cup of white household vinegar with 1/2 gallon of water. Put the mixture in a spray bottle and spray the entire window surfaces with a liberal mount of the vinegar mix. Then dry well. The windows should be streak-free. You also can use this solution for the mirrors in your house. -- Heloise
PUTTING PILLOWCASES BACK ON
Dear Heloise: Struggling with clean pillowcases has always left me frustrated. Trying to get the corners exact is exhausting. Try this: When removing a used pillowcase, just unfold it, making it inside out. Leave it this way when you launder and dry it. When putting it back on the pillow, do the reverse. Take the short seam of the case and align it with short seam on the pillow. Then unfold or fold it over the pillow. Those far angles will be in place without a struggle. -- Janet B. Wood, Rutland, Vermont
Parking hint
Dear Heloise: I've found a way to get around losing your car in the parking lot.
When I park my car in an unfamiliar location, I try to remember to take a photo on my cellphone of something nearby, such as a street sign or parking lot indicator/location. It helps tremendously when trying to get back to my car. Maybe this could help someone else in the future. — Patty, Waco, Texas
Patty, another good way to use your cellphone! — Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
