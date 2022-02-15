HELOISE: Code words and avoiding scams

Dear Heloise: I came up with code words if a family member is in a difficult or dangerous situation. I strongly urge other families to do this.

I'm of "a certain age," and I've found that scammers love to pick on older people. Although, I have to credit the imaginative abilities of scammers; they can be very clever. But just because I'm of retirement age does not mean I'm senile and/or stupid.

The latest scam: "A federal agency is sending out a warrant for your arrest. To avoid this, call ...," then you're given a phone number. DO NOT CALL THEM. After all, no police agency will warn you ahead of time that there's a warrant out for your arrest. But try to get their information so you can notify your local police agency and the state attorney general's fraud division. — Mel in the Midwest

Keeping asparagus fresh

Dear Heloise: After purchasing fresh asparagus, make a fresh cut at the base of the stems and place the bundle in a glass of fresh water. The stems are living and will take up the water as they would in the field. You can put the glass in the fridge or leave it on the counter. This keeps the stems fresh much longer than leaving them in a plastic bag. — Cheryl, a professional horticulturist in Bozeman, Montana

MORE ON SAFELY DISPOSING OF DRUGS

Dear Heloise: Here in South Texas, we, too, have medications that are no longer needed. Our local Walgreens has a bin inside the store, usually by the pharmacy, where people can dump their pills. Obviously, any liquid medications should not be poured into the bin. A kind pharmacist could provide information on the liquid items.

Also, if you plan to put the bottle in the bin, remove all information from the bottle. You wouldn't want your prescription information to be found by others.

I just dump the pills and keep the bottles, which I clean and recycle for our local elementary school. They have an amazing art teacher who does all kinds of arts and crafts and appreciates the empty, label-removed bottles. Thanks for your column. -- Debbie, via email

Brown sugar hint

Dear Heloise: Someone asked you about how to keep brown sugar soft. Your reply suggested softening it in the microwave or putting a slice of bread or apple with the brown sugar. In order to prevent it from hardening in the first place, you should always store it in its original plastic bag, inside of an air-tight container, like Tupperware or Rubbermaid. — Marlene K. in Nebraska

Avoiding shower curtain liner grunge

Dear Heloise: I have found that if I cut off the shower curtain liner even with the hem (so the crud cannot collect under the hem), that sometimes the liner lasts for a decade. I also dry the shower walls and curtain after each shower. I very rarely have to scrub my shower, and it glistens like new. A little time spent each day on the drying saves lots of elbow grease later. — Susan P., Morganton, N.C.

