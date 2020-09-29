HELOISE: Coin woes will sort out

Dear Readers: Surely you've noticed retailers posting signs about a coin shortage. It's not really a shortage, it's a distribution problem.

During these times of a global pandemic, some businesses have had their doors closed or have been limited in service for social distancing and stay-at-home orders. Some of these include businesses that rely on coins (laundromats, car washes and even vending machines), and they have seen their revenue plummet. Therefore, there are fewer coins in circulation.

As the economy recovers, you'll see more coins around and fewer signs stating, "We may not be able to make change for you!" — Heloise

Reduce spam

Dear Readers: Are you getting more and more spam emails? The best way to cut down on them is to not reply, never buy anything and, in fact, don't open them in the first place. Also, be sure to block them by marking them as junk or spam, or create filters to make sure they go to a spam or junk folder instead of your email box. Your volume of spam emails should decrease. — Heloise

Greeting card bookmarks

Dear Heloise: I like to use greeting cards as bookmarks. It gives them another use, and you can re-read them and enjoy the sentiment from time to time. — Lauren C., via email