Heloise: Collecting seashells

Dear Readers: Travel scams are numerous, but here are some hints from AARP to help keep you safe from the most prevalent scams:

• Do book on the official website of a hotel or airline.

• Don't book on a site that doesn't have "https://" in front of its web address. If the "s" is missing, avoid that site.

• Do ask for or look up their policies if you need to cancel or modify your reservations.

• Don't pay for travel expenses with a debit card. A credit card will usually offer better fraud protection.

• Do call the airlines and hotel to confirm all arrangements after booking your trip online. — Heloise

No rips, please

Dear Heloise: I volunteer at a woman's shelter and have worked at other charities that take in gently worn clothing. We need clothing that is clean and free of holes, rips or tears. And in many cases, we need garments that are appropriate for job interviews, for men and women. — Kimberly in Washington

SAMPLE, PLEASE

Dear Heloise: Please tell your readers that when they are at a doctor's office and are given a prescription for a new drug they've never tried before, it's OK to ask the doctor if he has any samples to try before filling your prescription. By using a free sample, the patient can avoid the cost of a drug if that drug doesn't work for them or if they are allergic to the medication. — Karen in New York

