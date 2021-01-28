HELOISE: Consult pros, cons list

I've always been a fan of cheap alternatives to clean up around the house. I've compiled my favorite hints in my Homemade Cleaning Solutions pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It's easy. Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long, stamped (70 cents) envelope along with $5 to: Heloise/HCS, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Large boxes of baking soda, another one of my favorite cleaning tools, are now in the laundry aisle for even more savings. -- Heloise

Press his heart

Dear Heloise: In these tough days, my son (age 8) was having anxiety. I drew a tiny heart on the inside of his wrist with ballpoint ink. I tell him to press on the heart whenever he feels worried or upset, and that's his connection to me.

It washes off over the course of the day, but he knows I'm only ever a heartbeat away. — A Mom in Pennsylvania

The difference between ...

Dear Readers: We are hearing a lot about bacteria, viruses and germs. What are the differences? Let's take a look:

• Bacteria are microscopic, one-celled organisms. Some can cause sickness and disease, but many bacteria are beneficial, such as the bacteria in our gut that help us digest foods.