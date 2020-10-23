HELOISE: Contacts in emergencies

Dear Heloise: Recently a friend of mine passed away, and thankfully, she left behind her address book with the names and numbers of her other friends and family. Having a cellphone that stores contact information is great, but not everyone has one. My friend didn't, but her address book was on her desk in plain sight, making it possible for her family to be contacted. I would urge other people to be sure their contacts can be found easily in case of an emergency. — Lois in California

A la what?

Dear Heloise: I'm out of college now, in my first apartment and cooking for myself. I've found interesting recipes that I'd like to try, but I'm confused by certain terms that are used — for instance, "a la king," "a la mode" and "al dente." What do they mean? — Mike in Louisiana