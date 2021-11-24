HELOISE: Containing cupcake wrappers

Dear Heloise: My cupcake wrappers used to be all over the place in the cupboard. Finally, I used an empty frosting can to hold the wrappers. No more wrappers spread all over the shelf. — Corrine K., Amarillo, Texas
Shrimp dijon
Dear Heloise: You have a recipe for Shrimp Dijon that I dearly love. However, I've lost the recipe. Would you repeat that in your column? My brother is coming for a visit, and I'd like to make it for him. — Mary Ellen C., Sedona, Arizona
Mary Ellen, this is one of my most requested recipes! Here it is. You'll need:
1/4 cup butter or margarine
1 1/2 pounds peeled, deveined shrimp
1 medium onion, thinly chopped
1/4 cup flour
1 1/2 cups milk
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 6-ounce package cream cheese, softened
Melt butter or margarine in frying pan, add shrimp and onions, and saute for 3 minutes; do not brown. Sprinkle flour into mixture while thinning the mixture with the milk a little at a time to avoid lumping. Add mustard, nutmeg, salt and pepper and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in cream cheese until blended and warmed through, but DO NOT BOIL. Serve over rice.
If you enjoy this recipe, I think you will like all the recipes in my pamphlet "Heloise's Main Dishes and More." There are so many ways to invigorate a meal with a new recipe. To get a copy, just go to www.Heloise.com or send $3 along with a stamped, self-addressed long envelope to: Heloise/Main Dishes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
No more batter dripping
Dear Heloise: I used to have waffle batter dripping all over my counter, until I made a discovery. After I pour the batter into the waffle iron, I leave the top of the waffle iron open for about 30 to 40 seconds and then close the top. No more counter mess. — Allison D., Santa Rosa, California
Instant potatoes
Dear Heloise: Whenever I made crab cakes for dinner, I used to use breadcrumbs. One night I discovered that I was out of breadcrumbs, so I replaced the breadcrumbs with instant potato flakes. They proved to be a good binding agent, and my family seemed to enjoy the potato flakes a little more than the breadcrumbs. — Sarah T., Oakdale, Louisiana
GRAVY
Dear Heloise: Every year the whole family celebrates Thanksgiving at our place. While everything is usually served hot, the gravy used to get cold rather fast. I finally figured out that if I served it in an insulated coffee carafe instead of a gravy boat, not only would I have hot gravy, I wouldn't have to keep filling gravy boats.
Also, I used to use cloth tablecloths, and after the holiday that meant a lot of washing and ironing. Now I use a paper tablecloth and just wrap it up and toss it out. -- Helen R., Ogden, Utah
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.