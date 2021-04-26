HELOISE: 'Cool' to shorten words?

-- Use to scrape gum off a tile floor.

Lip balm

Dear Heloise: I have a little trouble threading a needle. However, if I coat the end with a couple strokes of lip balm, the tread will go through the eye of the needle with ease. — Casey J., Holland, Michigan

Another scam

Dear Heloise: Have you had someone call and tell you that you're not taking full advantage of all your Medicare programs? It's just a scam to get as much information out of you as they can. They claim they want to verify your Social Security number, address and more, but that's to get your information. Don't hand over any personal or financial data!

Another way they scare you is to say your Social Security number was used in a crime. Chances are it was not. This is another way to get information, because they know you'll cooperate with them to clear your name.

I cannot stress enough to never answer your phone unless you know who is calling. Get an answering machine if need be, but be very careful about who you talk to and what they want. — Glenn D, Washington, D.C.

A simple card