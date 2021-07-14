HELOISE: Cool wine with grapes

Lavonda, if you keep your garlic powder in a shaker, the holes are exposed to moisture and air. It should be kept in a cool, dry place, away from the stove and oven. Make sure it's also stored with a cap that is securely tightened. Air dries out your garlic, making it form one dried-out clump. — Heloise

To sear or not to sear

Dear Heloise: I was cooking a large roast, and the instructions in the cookbook said to "sear" the meat. Well, I know that means to cook it to seal in the juices, but for some reason I burned one side of the roast. It was black and hard. Needless to say, my girlfriend was less than impressed with my cooking skills. What am I doing wrong? — Chad T., Maddox, Tennessee

Chad, when searing meat, it means to brown the surface of the meat at a high temperature so that the juices are kept inside. To do that you need very high heat, and you must stay with the roast, watching carefully that you brown the meat, not burn it. When you've done that, then you can continue cooking the roast at a lower heat of about 350 to 450 degrees, depending on its size. — Heloise

