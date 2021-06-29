HELOISE: Coping in COVID world

Car quest

Dear Heloise: My husband and I just returned from a trip and could not locate our car in the airport parking garage. What we learned is that you must know your license plate number and the VIN of the car.

We had to call our insurance agent to get all that information. So, FYI, take that information with you when you travel, and also take a photo of where you are parked, or write it down someplace that will be convenient to find once you get home. — Corrinne B., in Universal City, Texas

Stuffed shirt

Dear Heloise: Something that has always puzzled me as I "unlock" the wrapping on a newly purchased men's shirt: Why are men's dress shirts packaged with all the pins, cardboard, tissue, plastic, etc., rather than on hangers like most women's shirts and blouses?

In this day and age, hangers would seem like a savings in waste, in addition to doing away with a pet peeve of mine! — Carol C., Arcadia, California

MAKING CONTACT