HELOISE: Countertop cover bags it

Dear Heloise: I'm a messy cook, and because I am I usually lay two sheets of wax paper on my counter or a couple of sheets of cling wrap before I start breaking eggs or dusting a pan with flour. This way, I can just fold up the paper or cling wrap and toss it in the trash. Less mess means a quicker cleanup. — Mary Ann D., New Iberia, Louisiana

Coupons for care

Dear Heloise: My church has started a new idea that has been very helpful to us. We cut out coupons, and everyone brings their stack of coupons to church and puts them in a large box. After services, we start going through the coupons and separate them by their expiration date, then figure out which ones we can use to purchase food. This is a good way for us to buy food for some of the needy families of our community. It's a way to help us maximize every dollar we get to help those in need. You might be surprised how many elderly people go hungry because they don't have enough money to buy food or buy their medicines. Helping them is our mission. — Lois R., Lawrence, Kansas