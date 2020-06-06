Heloise: COVID-19 and pets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Heloise: With everything I've heard about the coronavirus, can my dog get it? — Jackie in Illinois

Jackie, here is what the experts know now. While there have been some dogs affected by coronaviruses, this coronavirus (also called COVID-19) is not thought to be a threat to dogs or cats. This is according to the American Kennel Club (www.akc.org).

Domestic pets do not play a role in spreading the virus, nor is it a risk to their health. You can pet your dog, walk your dog and play with your dog without worry of contracting the virus from the animal.

COVID-19 is a respiratory virus that is spread primarily when infected people cough and sneeze submicroscopic droplets onto smooth surfaces or onto other people.

No special precautions need to be taken with the dog; just practice normal hygiene. Check with your veterinarian for more information. — Heloise

P.S.: It is not necessary for your dog to wear a mask over his nose and mouth, although it does make quite a picture to post!

PET PAL