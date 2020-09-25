HELOISE: COVID-19 spreads litter

Dear Heloise: I have very limited closet space in my apartment and only one rod to hang my clothes. So, to be able to hang all of my blouses, skirts, pants, etc., I bought an 18-inch piece of chain and looped an end link over a metal hanger and hung the hanger on the rod, letting the rest of the chain hang down. I then attached several other metal hangers through the chain links at different intervals. Now I have enough room to hang everything and my closet looks organized and neat. -- Karen via email