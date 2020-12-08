HELOISE: COVID safety refrfesher

HOAs

Dear Heloise: Can you explain a little about HOAs? What are they, and how do they work? — Brenda in Texas

Hi, Brenda: In a nutshell, a homeowner's association is a group run by folks living in a particular residential community. It may have been started by a real estate developer when a neighborhood was planned, then handed back over to the residents. The HOA elects a board that manages the common areas, and makes and enforces rules for the residents.

If you want to buy a home in this subdivision, you typically have to become a member of the HOA, and pay dues for the privilege. The HOA can regulate how those dues are spent, and controls things that affect the general quality of life in the neighborhood, right down to how your grass is mowed and the color you paint your door. If your community has a swimming pool and/or tennis court/fitness center, dollars to donuts, it's governed by an HOA. Security guards and gated communities fall under this scenario also.

HOAs can improve the value of your home, but a poorly run HOA can lower its value. Do your research on the community you're thinking of joining. There's a lot to know. — Heloise

