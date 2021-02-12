HELOISE: COVID scam targets benefits

Gracie, just make sure it's REAL mayo, and rub it in with a clean cloth. — Heloise

Packaging safeguard

Dear Heloise: When I buy soda, I buy the cans that are sold in packs, which are held together with plastic. Before I discard the plastic, I cut it up into tiny pieces so that small animals do not get caught in them and they don't try to eat them. It's safer for animals and only takes a minute to do. — Vickie T., Mesa, Arizona

Kitchen gadgets

Dear Heloise: My husband and I have lived in the same house for nearly 40 years. As you might imagine, we have several duplicates of kitchen gadgets, all of which are in very good condition. Still, I don't need five potato peelers, four strainers, six lemon squeezers or four garlic presses. And that's the tip of the iceberg! We went through the house and started to gather up all the duplicates we could find of various useful things, including 10 tablecloths! I called our local battered women's shelter, and they said they'd love to have the items. Not only did they use them, but they could go to women setting up a new place to live. — Margaret J., Knoxville, Tennessee

GLOVES TO THE RESCUE