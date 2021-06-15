HELOISE: COVID vaccine for kids

Dear Readers: As I am drafting this column, the COVID vaccine is being made available to teenagers and children as young as 12. Here are some things to know:

• The vaccine being given to children is the same, and the same strength, as the one being given to adults. As with the adult version, two doses are necessary.

• Side effects? They're the same as with adults: possible headache, fatigue and injection-site pain. Younger kids experienced a bit more severe pain than older teens.

Anaphylaxis (a type of allergic reaction) was rare but did present in some cases.

• It will be up to your state government whether the COVID vaccine is required for students returning to the classroom this fall.

• Interaction with other vaccines has not been widely studied.

• Vaccinating even younger children will require more research. Adjusting the dosage is necessary.

Talk to your doctor and visit www.CDC.gov, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's official website, for current information. — Heloise

TECH TALK TUESDAY