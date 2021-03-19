HELOISE: Crafts can be child's play

Taylor, first, put the tablecloth in a plastic bag and put it in your freezer for a couple of days. When the wax has hardened, carefully scrape off the wax with a dull knife. Place paper towels on both sides of the stain and turn on your iron to a warm (not hot) setting. Press over the paper towel to absorb all of the wax. Keep moving the paper towel around to absorb the wax stain onto a clean area. Launder or dry clean your tablecloth as you would normally do. —Heloise

Scam alert

Dear Readers: Have you received a call that starts out, "Hello, I'm an adviser for Social Security on a recorded line. Can you hear me?" DO NOT reply. Hang up immediately. They want to record you saying "yes," but that one word could get you into a mountain of financial trouble. There are a few variations on this, but never answer them. Simply hang up and never give out financial information or any personal details about you or your life. -- Heloise