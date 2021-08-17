HELOISE: Creating password tip

Dear Readers: Dealing with all the passwords we need today, my readers have sent in numerous suggestions for safe passwords. It can be so difficult to remember passwords. As we know, it's not a good idea to have just one password, but here's a great suggestion for a password from a former computer professor. If you have any suggestions for safe website passwords, email your hint to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
Dear Heloise: Regarding the person who uses the same password for every website, I have an easy hint on how to vary it. I use the first two letters of the website in the password. So, if my password is thanks123 and the site is Heloise, my password would be
HEthanks123 or Hthanks123E or thanks123HE (choose one). Now it is different for every site! — Suzanne Levy in California
Another use for pillowcases
Dear Heloise: Don't want to throw out old pillowcases? They can be recycled simply by using them to cover clothes in your closet. Cut a small hole in the middle of the stitched end and then slip it over blouses or suit jackets to protect them from dust. The pillowcases will breathe, which helps the clothing stay in good condition. — A reader in New York
SQUIRRELS ON THE PATIO
Dear Heloise: I have discovered how to rid my covered patio and outdoor entry of squirrels. I went to one of the big-box grocery stores and bought large containers of black pepper and chili powder. I sprinkle some of the contents around the base of the outdoor draperies, on the outdoor rugs and around the furniture cushions every two or three weeks. This has worked for over three years without fail. Just remember that if a leaf blower is used to clean off the surfaces, the "seasonings" need to be reapplied. -- Beverly, via email
Beverly, good to hear this. Squirrels can be quite intrusive and create outdoor problems. This is a good nontoxic way to deal with them. -- Heloise
Super glue on eyeglasses
Dear Heloise: How do I safely remove the super glue that I accidentally got on one of my eyeglass lenses? — Lisa B. in California
Lisa, regular dish soap is the safest way to remove this icky, sticky stuff, because you don't want to damage your eyeglass lens. Mix 1/2 cup warm water with 1 teaspoon dish soap until the soap has dissolved. Soak the corner of a microfiber cloth in the water until saturated. Press the cloth to the glue and let soak until the glue softens. Depending on the size of the spot, you may have to let the glasses soak for some time. Carefully wipe away the glue with the microfiber cloth once it's softened. Rinse and repeat until the super glue is removed. — Heloise
Blueberry season
Dear Heloise: Fruits and vegetables are always cheaper in season than any other time, so buy blueberries that are grown locally if possible. Wash the fresh berries and drain well. If you want to have berries later in the year, line a cookie sheet with paper towels and pour the drained berries on the towels and blot them carefully with another paper towel. Spread out into a single layer, place the pan in the freezer and leave until the berries are frozen solid. It only takes 45 to 60 minutes. When frozen, place in your desired freezer container, measuring first and writing the amount and date on the container. Freezer bags work well laid on their sides. If they are laid on their sides, they will take up less space in the freezer. You'll have wonderful fresh tasting berries to eat on cereal, to make coffee cake, muffins or to make a sauce to serve over pound cake or ice cream. — Glenna, Middletown, Ohio
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.