HELOISE: Credit card security

Dear Heloise: I just read your column on credit card security. Another step can be taken that is great. Go to your bank's app on your phone. Then look for "alerts." Set up an alert for anytime your card is used (a good amount to specify is .01 cents). Once it's set up, you'll get a text within 60 to 90 seconds that your card has been used.

If you have not used it, you can contact your bank immediately to prevent further compromised usage. — Kay in Michigan

CREDIT CARD CHARGES

Dear Heloise: You say to check your credit card statement for any inappropriate charges. Better yet, check your credit card charges online every few days before you even get your statement. Report any fraudulent transactions. I read your column in the Houston Chronicle. — Patricia Roberts, Bellaire, Texas

Kay and Patricia, thanks for the excellent suggestions on credit card security and credit card charges. — Heloise

BLACK COFFEE SPILLED ON WHITE CARPET