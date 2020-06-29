Heloise: Curb distracted driving

Parking safety

Dear Heloise: This hint is for anyone shopping with small children: Instead of trying to park nearest the store, try to get a space next to the cart return. There is usually a cart there you can grab to put the child in right away. This reduces carrying and/or worrying about the child running off in a parking lot. Then when done shopping and putting items in the car and the child in a car seat, you do not have to leave (or carry) the little one to return the cart. The cart return will be close at hand. This is safer and easier for you both. — Stephanie H., Rockingham, Virginia